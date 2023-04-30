Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.56. 251,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.16. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

