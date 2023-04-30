Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 25.1% in April

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 80,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

