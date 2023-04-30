Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $186,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,160,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,033,051.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 115,031 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

