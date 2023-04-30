AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.42. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $249.44.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
