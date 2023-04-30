American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

