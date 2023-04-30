American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 314,805 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 314,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,819,000.
Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
