American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

PEAK opened at $21.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

