American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $40,006,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $35,830,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

