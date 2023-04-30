American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 506 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.85.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $99.15 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

