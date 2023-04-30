American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $148.08 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

