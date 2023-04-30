American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $755,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $125.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $170.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

