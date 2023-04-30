American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 6.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.88.

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

