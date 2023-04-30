American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

