Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,774,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

