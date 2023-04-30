Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

