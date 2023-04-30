Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Decreased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,564 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 5.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Analog Devices worth $387,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.88. 3,167,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,552. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

