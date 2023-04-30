Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$13.15

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.15.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.20 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.29. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of C$223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.8394241 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

