Analyzing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

This table compares NerdWallet and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.91 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -79.82 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

Risk & Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -34.79% 2.25%

Summary

NerdWallet beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

