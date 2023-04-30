Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $309.95 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Ankr has a total market cap of $309.95 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03124794 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $15,689,409.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

