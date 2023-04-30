ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

