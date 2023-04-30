ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

