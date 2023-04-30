AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.18 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.76. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.58.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

