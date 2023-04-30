Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.98 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

