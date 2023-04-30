ApeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.49 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00013832 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $32.12 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
