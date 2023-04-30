Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $541,878.58 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00059048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

