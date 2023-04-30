Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

