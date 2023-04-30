Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.47-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.66. 217,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

