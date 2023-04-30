Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance
APRE opened at $3.97 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
