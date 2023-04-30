Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 52.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Stories

