Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.