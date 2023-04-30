Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcosa Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.