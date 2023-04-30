Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $67.54 on Friday. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

