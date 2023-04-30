Ardor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $707,339.82 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $91.52 million and approximately $707,339.82 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

