Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 1,351,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.