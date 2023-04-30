Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 1,351,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

