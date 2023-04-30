Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.59. 1,351,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.