Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $1.13 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.