Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts expect Artesian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Stock Performance
ARTNA stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
