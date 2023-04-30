Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts expect Artesian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARTNA stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

