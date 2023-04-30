Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

AJG traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.78. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $209.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

