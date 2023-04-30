Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 127.69% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

