ASD Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. ASD has a market capitalization of $76.32 million and $5.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 105.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,634.42 or 1.00045603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11472379 USD and is up 37.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,350,124.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

