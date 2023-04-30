ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $71.59. 643,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Stories

