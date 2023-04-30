Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.97. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
