ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

ASML has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $24.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $636.86 on Friday. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $637.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

