Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 264,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

