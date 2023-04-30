Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
AWH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 264,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
