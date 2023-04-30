Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000.

ASTC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 2,149.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

