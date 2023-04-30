Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Atento has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Atento alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.