Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.5 %

ATLC opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanticus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Atlanticus by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlanticus by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.