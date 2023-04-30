AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of AUDC opened at $10.20 on Friday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $323.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

