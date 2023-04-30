Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.00. 2,427,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

